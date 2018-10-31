TWICE releases sixth EP

ⓒ YONHAP News

Popular girl-group TWICE has released their six EP titled “Yes or Yes”.

The much-anticipated album was released on Nov. 5 and the group held a media showcase just hours after its official release.

The album features seven tracks and the title track has the same title as the album. A Korean language version of the group’s first Japanese studio album title track “BDZ” is also in the album.

Some of the group members took part in writing lyrics for some of the songs included in the album.