Xia Junsu fulfills mandatory military service

Kim Jun-su, known as Xia Junsu, from the boy band JYJ has fulfilled his mandatory military service and was discharged on Nov. 5.

Kim, who debuted as a member of TVXQ in 2004, serviced at Gyeonggi Nambu Province Police Agency in Suwon since February last year. Since dropping out from TVXQ, he formed the new band JYJ with other members Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jae-joong in 2010.

Kim did not elaborate on immediate plans, but told fans who were waiting for him to be discharged that he will perform on stage in return for their support.