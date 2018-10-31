Future World, Korea’s Only Developer of 3D Hologram LED Display Products

ⓒ Future World

Continuing our focus from last week, today we’ll talk about a company that received special attention at the 2018 Korea Electronics Show. The company we’re talking about today is Future World. Let’s hear from Director Choi Jae-nam(최재남) from company headquarters.





So many interesting things happened at this year’s Korea Electronics show. The most common word we heard from visitors was “Wow.” Most visitors never walked past our booth but stopped, letting out an exclamation “Wow!” over and over again.

Our product has the purpose of attracting attention from customers and stopping them in their tracks. Foreign buyers, especially from India, Indonesia and Mexico, were similarly enthusiastic. At present, we’re pushing for a one-million-dollar contract with a Mexican buyer.





At the Korea Electronics Show held from October 24 to 27, a variety of interesting things to see and enjoy roused the curiosity of buyers both from Korea and abroad, particularly early adopters of new technologies.





Future World’s booth, in particular, generated a ton of excitement. Let’s hear from Director Choi about the company’s display.





We showcased our 3D hologram display device at the show. Typically, a 3D hologram-like effect is realized using a four-sided hollow pyramid. But this type of product has limitations in terms of economic feasibility and installation.





Our product, in contrast, presents 3D images by rotating light-emitting diodes or LED lights. Just imagine it: LED lights are installed on the blades of an electric fan and the blades spin at high speed to generate 3D visual effects.

The device with this simple structure is easy to install and cost-effective, so it can be used in various places such as stores, shopping malls, cinemas and hotels. We wanted to show that the 3D display technology, one of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, is not just the preserve of a particular firm but can be used by anyone, anywhere.





A hologram is a three-dimensional or 3D image. The term comes from the Greek words, “holo,” meaning “whole,” and “gram” signifying “message.” In the famous sci-fi movie “Minority Report,” the lead character controls images floating in the air by simple hand motions. This is a good example of holographic technology, which has been increasingly applied to the real world since the theory of holography was developed by Dr. Dennis Gabor in 1948.

This is how a hologram is created. A laser is projected onto an object. Part of the laser bounces off the object before hitting a recording tool like photographic film. The other part of the laser shines directly on the film. When the two beams of light hit the film, the film records the differences between the two. A laser is again shone onto the film and the reflected light allows a 3D image of the object to appear to float in the air.





In line with the growing interest in virtual and augmented reality, holographic technology is being used in various areas such as live shows, advertisements, exhibitions, and games. That’s why Future World invested in holography.





The LED market has been mostly about 2D so far. Our CEO was looking for something new, when his son, a seventh grader, gave him an idea of making a sign with a hologram. Having worked as a researcher at a local telecom company for 15 years, he was confident that he would be able to develop a relevant circuit. He thought all signs could be replaced once he developed a new hologram solution. Our company is unrivalled in this field, at least in Korea. It is the only firm that has applied for 3D hologram LED display patents in the country.





Founded in 2008 as a black box developer, Future World has been dedicated to research and development. The company has a number of specialists in various fields, including telecommunications, MP3 players and wireless chargers. Its internet protocol cameras and 360-degree cameras demonstrate the company’s technical expertise.





The firm has put a great deal of effort in creating a new 3D hologram display device since it started hologram development in 2013 based on the idea that holograms could be used in the advertising industry.





ⓒ Future World

It was quite a challenge to make something out of nothing. No wonder we experienced so much trial and error. It was particularly difficult to create a new kind of circuit. There was no previous model we could benchmark, and we started this work from absolutely nothing. But we never gave up. We continued to work hard for over a year, believing in ourselves.





3D hologram images should be bright and clear. To enhance brightness and definition, power should be supplied in a stable manner. But the new product had to supply power between the motor and the rotation axis wirelessly because there was no part to perform the role. It was very difficult to provide a stable, wireless source of power.





Previously, 3D illusions were created inside an imaginary pyramid-shaped or round structure. But Future World’s 3D hologram display device named “Creview” uses the rotation of LED lights to present hologram displays in the form of graphics, animations and videos. Compared to conventional holograms that are rather expensive and difficult to install, Creview uses LED lamps for an easier and more affordable technology. This innovative product is welcome news for users, of course. But the company had to work hard to create something that had never existed before. After a series of trials and errors and all-night work, the company was finally be able to develop Creview in 2017 to achieve a new level of innovation.





Creview offers fantastic 3D holograms consuming less electricity than alternatives. It is easy to carry and is just one-twentieth the price of some conventional models. The company has applied for two patents on its 3D hologram LED display in Korea and has also taken over three patents from Samsung Electronics. Future World is expanding its market both in Korea and overseas.