Radio Romance (7) 그럴 리가

Expression of the Week

Ji Soo-ho：근데 내일도 생방 할 겁니까?

Are we going live again tomorrow?

Lee Kang：생방 체질이시던데요?

Live broadcasting fits you.

우리 팀 지수호씨 때문에 청취율 1위할 거 같던데?

Our team is going to rank 1st in ratings thanks to you, Ji Soo-ho.

Ji Soo-ho：제가 안 하겠다면요?

What if I say I won’t?

Lee Kang： 에이 그럴 리가

There’s no way.









그럴 리가 (There’s no way)

그럴 – (adj.) so; as such; like that

리 – reason or cause





Casual – 그럴 리가

Semi-polite – 그럴 리가요

Polite – 그럴 리가 없습니다.





>>[그럴 리가] is a shortened form of 그럴 리가 없다which means “there is no reason or cause”





>>It is an expression that implies that something cannot (ever) happen or it is highly unlikely that something will happen and is used often with the word “설마” which means “really?” “you don’t say (so)!” or “No way!”

-> 설마 그럴 리가(요)! = That can’t be right! or That’s ridiculous!



