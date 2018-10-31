



K, who wrote novels, had once asked about the first sense.





The moment I got the question, a click sound pierced deep into my ears. As if the sound had waited long for it to ring, loudly and clearly as if a sort of a timer was attached to it.





That was the sound of the door being locked from outside.





소설을 쓰는 K가 최초의 감각에 대해 물은 적이 있다.

질문을 받은 그 순간 찰칵,

하는 소리가 날카롭게 내 귓속을 파고 들었다.

마치 오랫동안 울릴 때만을 기다려 온 소리처럼,

그러니까 일종의 타이머라도 장착되어 있다는 듯 크고 뚜렷하게.

그건 밖에서 문을 잠그는 소리였다.









The protagonist remembers the Mullae neighborhood as an area with a big traditional market, lots of tiny workshops producing components, a crazy woman and a shaman priestess.









Interview by author Cho Hae-jin

I It was my first memoir-like story. In the story I wrote that after I left Mullae, I never told anyone that I was from that place. I consciously tried to put some distance between me and that place out of shame. I was ashamed of my life in that place.









The protagonist was staying in a city in America’s Midwest for a round of book recitals and Korean culture classes. She was riding a bicycle to the northern part of the city. She was warned against traveling there alone because it was a crime-infested area, but she didn’t heed the warning.

She was just about to turn her bicycle around, fearing that somebody would grab her from behind or shots would be fired from somewhere, when a black man approached her while gesturing wildly. He could have been a beggar or simply asking for a direction, but she pedaled with all her might to get away from him.

The bicycle raced out to the main street and she saw a car coming toward her. In that instant in which she felt that she would collide with the car, she recalled an unbelievable amount of her past.









I limped along, dragging my bicycle. That’s when I was suddenly reminded of that room in Mullae-dong. It could have been because of the sound of a click that wrapped around my eart at the entrance of memory.





I was already in my own room infused with the lazy sensation of time. I have ignored that room, the neighborhood where that room was, and the people who lived there, as if they had never existed from the beginning, but I knew. I knew that the cuts that room had made in me were the beginning of my literature. My hometown is Mullae and my sentences came from there.





자전거를 끌면서 절뚝이며 걷는데 문래의 그 방이 생각났습니다.

기억의 입구에서 귓가를 감싸던 찰칵, 하는 소리 탓이었는지도 모르겠습니다.





나른한 촉감의 시간이 배어 있던 오직 혼자만의 방,

저는 그 방을, 그 방이 있던 동네와 그 동네에 살았던 사람들까지

마치 처음부터 없었던 것처럼 모른척하며 살아왔지만

알고 있었습니다.

그 방이 저에게 새겨 넣은 상처가 내 문학의 시작이었다는 것을요,

내 고향은 문래라고, 나의 문장이 그곳에서 왔다고.









Cho Hae-jin (Born in 1976, Mullae-dong in Seoul)

2004 Debuted by winning the Munye Joongang Literary Award for Best First Novel