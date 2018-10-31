GOD 20th Anniversary Concert “Greatest”

Date: November 30 ~ December 2

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)





Often dubbed the “Nation’s Group”, veteran band GOD will be holding their 20th anniversary concert titled ”Greatest”. The group will be celebrating the milestone with their fans by putting on a diverse and exciting stage that will conjure memories from the past 20 years. The concert will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena. Tickets go on sale from Nov. 19.