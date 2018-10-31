IMT, a Developer of Simulation Training Systems

ⓒ IMT

Today, we’ll meet a company called IMT, one of the stars at this year’s Korea Electronics Show. Let’s hear from Baek Jin-soo(백진수), vice president of the company, explain the company’s major product.





Since 2015, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has supported a project of promoting future growth engines for creative industries. We’ve participated in the development of an “immersive virtual training system,” which is one of the tasks of the project. We’ve carried out the task successfully to develop sea, air and land transportation simulators. We displayed the simulators and relevant key technologies at the Korea Electronics Show.

People understand the surrounding environment using their five senses—sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste. But various technologies involving images, motions and sound can make people feel as if they were in a different place. That’s what a virtual training system is for. It teaches trainees how to perform certain activities in various real world scenarios.





The system requires a variety of equipment, including an image generator, a high-resolution projector, a head-mounted display as well as motion and sound generators. They are all combined with software designed to imitate a real-life process. Of course, different technologies are used to bring them together to complete the virtual training system.





The Korea Electronics Show last month served as a showcase of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with several firms demonstrating tremendous achievements in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 3D printing technology and virtual reality. The virtual training system displayed by IMT comprises one axis of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Using computers, wholly virtual environments can be created. In doing so, the system allows trainees to be immersed in the simulated military, industrial, medical, or emergency situations.





The system ensures safe and effective training while reducing costs and enhancing productivity. When a person learns how to drive a helicopter, for example, the average cost is about 20 million won per hour. But in simulation-based training, it may only cost one million won for the same time. Virtual training is absolutely necessary at nuclear power plants, in particular, since it is difficult to conduct training at a real plant site where an accident may lead to a catastrophic disaster.

A system for simulation training requires a high level of convergent technology such as computer engineering, electronics, machinery, optics, telecommunications, control engineering, neuroscience, and more. Combing these disciplines, IMT’s creation depicts even the tiniest of movements as precisely as possible in order to accurately represent the real world.





IMT’s major job is to integrate technologies and various devices, including those related to image and sound, in one system, with its expertise focused on software development. Founded in 1997, the company has developed defense-related software for electronic warfare equipment, guided weapons and telecommunications. We’ve also been developing software for avionics, satellite ground test equipment and various training simulators operated by the army, navy and air force.





IMT started its business in 1997 by developing a self-checking system for thermostats. The following year, the company expanded into defense contracting.





It developed software to support electronic warfare equipment to be mounted on warships, software for image analysis, a solution for online communication and a system for analyzing flight test data. While developing different kinds of software one after another, the company was able to acquire technology that encompasses a wide range of solutions into one system.





IMT’s multi-purpose military training simulator, in particular, has received special recognition from the Ministry of National Defense. The company developed the product with its own independent technology in a major shift from the previous trend that Korea depended on foreign technology for such simulators.





We supply our simulator to the Defense Ministry, which is pretty satisfied with the product, saying that it provides a lifelike experience. The virtual training system allows movements to synchronize with images accurately in accordance with the operation of switches or levers. For instance, trainees using the system can feel like they actually step out of the boat onto the shore. Only when the product proves to be reliable and effective in simulating real-world situations precisely, can we supply it to the ministry.





At present, aircraft control simulators are the most common type of virtually reality or VR-based training. It’s quite common for a pilot-in-training to man the throttle of a full-motion flight simulator with ultra-realistic screens in front of him or her.





While joining various development projects, IMT worked on flight simulators for a long time. Now, it is developing a product for commercial airlines.





Not only the Defense Ministry but private air carriers also use flight simulators. Commercial airline pilots are typically recognized by the number of hours in the air or behind a simulator, like 15-thousand or 20-thousand hours.





Level D is the highest standard of full flight simulator qualifications available. 10 hours of D-level simulation flying is considered equivalent to the same hours of real-world flying. Our simulator boasts level D, meaning that training through this simulator is regarded as real training. Based on our experience of developing such a high-quality simulator, we’re confident that we can manage any simulator.





Level D is the highest level of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s flight simulator qualifications. IMT’s impressive simulator can actually reproduce situations like deteriorating air conditions triggered by snow, rain and turbulence, an out-of-control plane pitching and rolling, and smoke coming out of the cockpit floor. The company plans to apply its technologies to various other fields as well.





We’re developing simulation training software for ships, helicopters and air medical service. Some of them have already been supplied to the Defense Ministry. It seems there is demand for simulation training for disaster management and industrial safety. We’re greatly interested in this field. We’re considering new virtual training systems designed to prevent industrial accidents and ensure fire safety.





Overseas markets have already introduced virtual training systems. In the U.S., for example, simulation training has spread to homes, where large screen simulators are installed to allow people to fly virtual aircraft. Also, driving simulators enable users to experience what driving is like.





In regions where the manufacturing industry is rather weak, like India, Africa, South America and Southeast Asia, systems for vocational training simulation will be needed to nurture competent engineers. We’re looking forward to IMT’s important breakthrough in this area, which has strong growth potential.