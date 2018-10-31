BTS wins four People’s Choice Awards

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Global stars BTS has swept up four awards at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The group was honored with awards in the following categories: Group of 2018, Song of 2018, Music Video of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018. For the song and music video categories, the group beat out popular stars such as Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

The People’s Choice Awards has a history dating back to 1975 and recognizes artists and entertainers in various genres. Winners are selected by the public and fans through an online vote.