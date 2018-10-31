BLACKPINK holds Seoul Concert





Some 10,000 fans gathered for BLACKPINK’s recent concert in Seoul.

The concert, held at Olympic Gymnastics Arena on Nov. 11, was the first solo concert by the group and opened with the hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du”. Not only did the group stage their own songs, but also covers and there were performances by guest singers.

After Seoul, BLACKPINK’s concert tour will move on to seven cities across Asia including Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei.