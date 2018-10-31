BTS tops Oricon weekly chart

ⓒ YONHAP News

Global K-pop group BTS has topped Japan’s weekly Oricon chart with a new Japanese single.

The new release is the group’s ninth Japanese single and it topped the chart on Nov. 13. The group also became the first foreign artists to surpass 400,000 Oricon points with an album in the first week of release. The points are based on album sales.

Meanwhile, the group has kicked off their Asia tour in Tokyo with performances on Nov. 13 and 14 and will perform in other Japanese cities later this month and into next year.