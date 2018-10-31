BLACKPINK’s Jennie releases solo album

ⓒ YG Entertainment

The new solo album for Jennie, a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK, has swept iTunes charts in 40 countries around the world.

The singer made her solo debut on Tuesday with the single “SOLO”. The video for the single surpassed 10 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday.

Jennie is the first of the group-of-four to have a solo debut. The remaining members are also expected to release solo alums in the future.