FSC rules that Samsung Biologics committed accounting fraud

South Korea's financial regulator suspended stock trading of Samsung BioLogics on Wednesday, accusing the company of committing accounting fraud to inflate its value.





Kim Yong-beom, chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission, announced a ruling on Wednesday saying the company breached accounting rules in 2015. The commission said it will refer the case to the prosecution and advise the company to fire the executives involved as well as designate an auditor.





Kim said the company omitted important changes in accounting methods when describing its relation with its affiliate, Samsung Bioepis, as part of suspected efforts to increase both companies’ values.





Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture by BioLogics and Biogen, a U.S. biotech firm, formed in 2012. In 2015, Biologics changed the status of Bioepis from a subsidiary to an affiliate. The question is whether this was done to improve BioLogics’s valuation.





The change allowed the company to use a different accounting standard, which factored into the market value of the company. Indeed, after four straight years of operating losses, the company recorded a net profit of 1.9 trillion won in 2015.





Samsung BioLogics denied any wrongdoing in a statement later in the day, calling the commission’s decision “regrettable." It said it will file an administrative lawsuit to prove the legality of its actions.





Wednesday’s ruling has also raised suspicions that the alleged fraud played a role in a highly controversial merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, also in 2015.





The inflated valuation of Samsung Biologics increased the value of Cheil Industries, its holding company. This increased value was used to justify a merger ratio for the Samsung C&T and Cheil deal of 0.35 to one, significantly skewed in favor of Cheil and its main shareholder, Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.





It was this merger that cemented Lee’s control over Samsung.