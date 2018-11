Shin Hae Chul was a singer-songwriter, producer and radio personality and an activist. Touted as a pioneer of experimental rock music in Korea, he was endearingly referred to as the “Demon Lord” or “The Devil” by his fans. He debuted through a music competition in 1988, where he won first place with his band Muhangwedo with the song . He’s since led a very prolific life as a solo artist, as well as part of other groups including N.EX.T. He passed away in 2014.