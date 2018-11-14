TWICE becomes first K-pop girl group to hold Japanese dome tour

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

The group TWICE will become the first K-pop girl group to hold a concert tour of Japanese domes.

The group will hold four performances at dome stadiums in Osaka, Tokyo and Nagoya in March and April 2019.

Although the now disbanded group Kara performed at Tokyo Dome in 2013, becoming the first K-pop girl group to hold a Japanese dome concert, TWICE is the first to hold concerts at multiple domes in Japan.

The girl group recently topped Japan’s Oricon albums chart for its latest EP “Yes or Yes.”