Drunken Tiger’s new release tops iTunes chart

ⓒ Melon

A new song released by South Korea’s hip-hop icon Drunken Tiger has debuted at no. 1 on the iTunes hip-hop chart in the U.S.

The song titled “Timeless” which features BTS leader RM is from Drunken Tiger’s 10th full-length album. The song topped the hip-hop/rap songs chart, the K-pop chart and the music video chart on U.S. iTunes while also ranking high on the main pop chart. The song also topped iTunes charts in 26 countries.

The full-length album titled “Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK” contains 30 tracks on two CDs and features prominent K-pop artist such as RM, Seventeen’s Vernon, rapper Dok2 and SechsKies’ Eun Ji-won.