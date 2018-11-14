Radio Romance (9) 하고 싶은 대로 해

S. Korea's Jobless Rate Hits 13-Year High in Oct.
2018-11-14
#Drama Lines l 2018-11-19
Expression of the Week
Kang Hee-seok：야, 송그림, 사고뭉치.
왜 너만 껴있으면 사건 사고가 그냥 막 일어나냐고.
Hey, Song Geu-rim! You troublemaker.
Why do we always get involved in incidents when you’re involved?
Lee Kang：왜 엄한 송그림한테 그래요
하실 말씀 다 하셨지요. 우리 갑니다. 야, 가자.
Why are you picking on Song Geu-rim?
If you’re done with the lecturing, we’ll be off. Let’s go.
Kang Hee-seok：아이구. 그래도 지 식구라고 …. 에이 자식
Hah, so she’s family now. Protecting his family, is he?
Lee Kang：야, 그 하고 싶은 대로 해. 짤리기밖에 더 하겠냐?
Just do what you want! The worst thing that could happen is getting fired.
하고 싶은 대로 해 (Just do what you want)
하고 싶다 – want to do
하고 싶은 대로 – as one wishes, as one likes, as one pleases
하다 – to do
Casual – 하고 싶은 대로 해
Semi-polite – 하고 싶은 대로 해요
>>This expression is mostly used in a casual or semi-polite way as telling an elder or stranger to do as they please would sound informal or in some cases impolite.
>>A similar expression that can be used is [마음대로 해] which also means “do what you want” or “do as you want”
>>[~싶은 대로] can be used with other verbs to mean “(verb) as you want/please”
Ex) 살고 싶은 대로 살아 = live as you want
보고 싶은 대로 봐 = see what you want
먹고 싶은 대로 먹어 = eat whatever you want
