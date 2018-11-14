Radio Romance (9) 하고 싶은 대로 해

Expression of the Week

Kang Hee-seok：야, 송그림, 사고뭉치.

왜 너만 껴있으면 사건 사고가 그냥 막 일어나냐고.

Hey, Song Geu-rim! You troublemaker.

Why do we always get involved in incidents when you’re involved?

Lee Kang：왜 엄한 송그림한테 그래요

하실 말씀 다 하셨지요. 우리 갑니다. 야, 가자.

Why are you picking on Song Geu-rim?

If you’re done with the lecturing, we’ll be off. Let’s go.

Kang Hee-seok：아이구. 그래도 지 식구라고 …. 에이 자식

Hah, so she’s family now. Protecting his family, is he?

Lee Kang：야, 그 하고 싶은 대로 해. 짤리기밖에 더 하겠냐?

Just do what you want! The worst thing that could happen is getting fired.









하고 싶은 대로 해 (Just do what you want)





하고 싶다 – want to do

하고 싶은 대로 – as one wishes, as one likes, as one pleases

하다 – to do





Casual – 하고 싶은 대로 해

Semi-polite – 하고 싶은 대로 해요





>>This expression is mostly used in a casual or semi-polite way as telling an elder or stranger to do as they please would sound informal or in some cases impolite.





>>A similar expression that can be used is [마음대로 해] which also means “do what you want” or “do as you want”





>>[~싶은 대로] can be used with other verbs to mean “(verb) as you want/please”

Ex) 살고 싶은 대로 살아 = live as you want

보고 싶은 대로 봐 = see what you want

먹고 싶은 대로 먹어 = eat whatever you want



