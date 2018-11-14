



Date: December 7-9

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)





Ballad musician Kim Dong-ryul will be holding his first concert in over three years. The 2018 Kim Dong-ryul Concert “Reply” will be held for three days at Olympic Gymnastics Arena from December 7 through 9. It is the singer’s first solo concert since “The Concert” which was held in October 2015. Kim made a comeback with the touching ballad “Reply” in January this year.