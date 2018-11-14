



Members: Wonho, I.M., Minhyuk, Shownu, Jooheon, Kihyun, Hyungwon

Genres: K-pop, hip-hop, EDM, pop

Labels: Starship Entertainment

Active from: 2015

Associated Acts: Starship Planet, Y Teen





Monsta X is a South Korean boy group which debuted in 2015. The group formed through a cable survival audition show and released their first EP “Trespass” in May 2015. The group’s first studio album was released in 2017 and the group also made their Japanese debut the same year through Mercury Records.





Full length, Best & Live

Are You There? – The 2nd Album Take 1. (Studio, Oct. 2018)

Shine Forever (Studio, June 2017)

The Clan Pt. 2.5 “Beautiful” (Studio, March 2017)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Shoot Out (Single, Nov. 2018)

The Connect: Dejavu (EP, March 2018)

Lonely Christmas (Single, Dec. 2017)

The Code (EP, Nov. 2017)

Newton (Single, July 2017)

The Clan Pt. 2 “Guilty” (EP, Oct. 2016)

The Clan Pt. 1 “Lost” (EP, May 2016)

Rush Digital Repackaging “Hero” (EP, Oct. 2015)

Rush (EP, Sept. 2015)

Trespass (EP, May 2015)