Radio Romance (10) 고마웠어.

Expression of the Week

Song Geu-rim：그냥... 뭐... 아깐 그냥 그랬어요.

It was…just… It was just like that earlier.

Ji Soo-ho：그래서... 고마웠다고.

That’s why… I wanted to thank you.

고마웠어. 오늘.

Thank you for what you did today.

Song Geu-rim：아... 좀 자요. 오늘은 아무 생각하지 말구.

Oh… Just go to sleep. Don't think about anything today.









고마웠어 (Thank you)

고맙다 – thank you





Casual – 고마웠어

Semi-polite – 고마웠어요

Polite – 감사했습니다





>>[고마웠어] literally means "I was really thankful for (something that has happened in the past)"





>>The expression is used when you want to express thanks or gratitude to someone for something that has happened in the past or has already happened.

Ex) 지난번에 도와줘서 고마웠어 – "I was really thankful for your help last time," or "I was really thankful that you were able to help me last time," or "I was really thankful you helped me last time"





>>A more polite and formal way to thank someone for something they have done in the past is to say [감사했습니다]




