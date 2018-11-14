Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum star in new drama series

ⓒ YONHAP News

Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum will star in one of the most highly anticipated drama series of the year titled “Encounter.”

The romance drama has already been attracting local and overseas fans ahead of its premiere next week. The drama sets Song as the daughter of a politician who is also a divorcee and an ordinary young man played by Park.

The drama series is Song’s first TV return since the 2016 mega-hit “Descendants of the Sun.”