Wanna One releases first studio album

S. Korea's Jobless Rate Hits 13-Year High in Oct.
2018-11-14
#K-POP News l 2018-11-23
The K-pop sensation Wanna One has returned with a new studio album which will also be its last.
The project group which comprises of 11 winners of a cable idol competition show began activities in August 2017 and will wrap up activities at the end of this year.
The new album titled “1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny)” is the group’s first full-length album. The main track has swept local music charts as soon as its release.
