Wanna One releases first studio album

The K-pop sensation Wanna One has returned with a new studio album which will also be its last.

The project group which comprises of 11 winners of a cable idol competition show began activities in August 2017 and will wrap up activities at the end of this year.

The new album titled “1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny)” is the group’s first full-length album. The main track has swept local music charts as soon as its release.