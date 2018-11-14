‘1987’ wins Blue Dragon Awards best picture





The film “1987: When the Day Comes” has won best picture at the 39th Blue Dragon Awards, one of the most prestigious film awards in the nation.

The film is about the historic nationwide protests against the military-backed government which occurred in June 1987.

Actor Kim Yun-seok who plays Chief Park, a high-ranking police officer who tries to cover up a death of a student activist, also won best actor at the awards.

The film drew more than 7 million viewers at local theaters when it opened in December last year.