The 2nd ASTROAD to Seoul ‘STAR LIGHT’

Moon Embarks on 3-Nation Tour for G20, Summits
2018-11-28
#Concert Info l 2018-11-26
Date: December 22-23
Venue: KBS Arena Hall
Popular boy-band Astro will be holding their 2nd solo concert from Dec. 22-23 at KBS Arena Hall. The group’s upcoming concert, the first in over a year, is expected to feature stages by each member that show off their individual charms and characteristics. The concert promises diverse stages that range from bright and energetic to sexy and powerful.
2018-11-28
2018-08-14
2018-08-15