Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

The 2nd ASTROAD to Seoul ‘STAR LIGHT’

#Concert Info l 2018-11-26

K-POP Connection


Date: December 22-23

Venue: KBS Arena Hall


Popular boy-band Astro will be holding their 2nd solo concert from Dec. 22-23 at KBS Arena Hall. The group’s upcoming concert, the first in over a year, is expected to feature stages by each member that show off their individual charms and characteristics. The concert promises diverse stages that range from bright and energetic to sexy and powerful.  

List

Editor's Pick