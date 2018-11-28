







Members: Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay, Chen

Genres: K-pop, hip-hop, EDM, R&B

Labels: SM Entertainment

Active from: 2012

Associated Acts: Exo-CBX, SM Town





EXO is a South Korean boy band with multinational members. The group debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012 with twelve members and separated into two sub-groups: Exo-K and Exo-M. Exo-K performed in Korean while Exo-M performed in Mandarin. Since 2013, the group has remained as a single group while three members (Kris, Luhan, Tao) left amid legal issues in 2014 and 2015. Since 2016, Chen Baekhyun and Xiumin have released music and performed as a sub-unit named Exo-CBS while all members maintain solo careers in music, film and television.





Full length, Best & Live

Don’t Mess Up My Tempo (Studio, Nov. 2018)

Countdown (Studio, Feb. 2018)

Exo Planet #3 – The EXO’rDIUM (Live, Oct. 2017)

The Power of Music – The 4th Album Repackage (Studio, Sept. 2017)

The War – The 4th Album (Studio, July 2017)

Lotto – The 3rd Album Repackage (Studio, Aug. 2016)

EX’ACT – The 3rd Album (Studio, June 2016)

Love Me Right – The 2nd Album Repackage (Studio, June 2015)

The 2nd Album ‘EXODUS’ (Studio, March 2015)

Exology Chapter 1: The Lost Planet (Live, Dec. 2014)

The 1st Album ‘XOXO’ Repackage (Studio, Aug. 2013)

The 1st Album XOXO (Kiss & Hug) (Studio, June 2013)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Universe – Special Winter Album (EP, Dec. 2017)

Coming Over (Single, Jan. 2017)

For Life – Special Winter Album (EP, Dec. 2016)

Sing For You – Special Winter Album (EP, Dec. 2015)

Love Me Right Romantic Universe (Single, Nov. 2015)

Lightsaber (Single, Nov. 2015)

Special Winter Album ‘Miracles in December’ (EP, Dec. 2013)