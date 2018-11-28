Moon Embarks on 3-Nation Tour for G20, Summits
2018-11-28
#Artist Search l 2018-11-26
Members: Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay, Chen
Genres: K-pop, hip-hop, EDM, R&B
Labels: SM Entertainment
Active from: 2012
Associated Acts: Exo-CBX, SM Town
EXO is a South Korean boy band with multinational members. The group debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012 with twelve members and separated into two sub-groups: Exo-K and Exo-M. Exo-K performed in Korean while Exo-M performed in Mandarin. Since 2013, the group has remained as a single group while three members (Kris, Luhan, Tao) left amid legal issues in 2014 and 2015. Since 2016, Chen Baekhyun and Xiumin have released music and performed as a sub-unit named Exo-CBS while all members maintain solo careers in music, film and television.
Full length, Best & Live
Don’t Mess Up My Tempo (Studio, Nov. 2018)
Countdown (Studio, Feb. 2018)
Exo Planet #3 – The EXO’rDIUM (Live, Oct. 2017)
The Power of Music – The 4th Album Repackage (Studio, Sept. 2017)
The War – The 4th Album (Studio, July 2017)
Lotto – The 3rd Album Repackage (Studio, Aug. 2016)
EX’ACT – The 3rd Album (Studio, June 2016)
Love Me Right – The 2nd Album Repackage (Studio, June 2015)
The 2nd Album ‘EXODUS’ (Studio, March 2015)
Exology Chapter 1: The Lost Planet (Live, Dec. 2014)
The 1st Album ‘XOXO’ Repackage (Studio, Aug. 2013)
The 1st Album XOXO (Kiss & Hug) (Studio, June 2013)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Universe – Special Winter Album (EP, Dec. 2017)
Coming Over (Single, Jan. 2017)
For Life – Special Winter Album (EP, Dec. 2016)
Sing For You – Special Winter Album (EP, Dec. 2015)
Love Me Right Romantic Universe (Single, Nov. 2015)
Lightsaber (Single, Nov. 2015)
Special Winter Album ‘Miracles in December’ (EP, Dec. 2013)
2018-11-28
2018-08-14
2018-08-15