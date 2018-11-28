Onew to release new solo album

ⓒ YONHAP News

Onew from the popular K-pop boy band SHINee will release a solo album next week before enlisting for mandatory military service.

The album, titled “Voice,” will be released on Dec. 5 and will feature the title track “Blue,” a jazzy R&B number reminiscent of old pop songs.

The album will include a total of seven tracks and will be Onew’s last music release before enlisting on Dec. 10.