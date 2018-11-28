Two popular Korean films to be remade in the U.S.





American versions of two popular Korean films will be remade in collaboration with leading U.S. studios.

CJ ENM, a leading entertainment firm in Korea, is currently in the process of remaking the 2011 hit “Sunny” with Hart Beat Production. Screenwriting for the film film, which will be called “Bye Bye Bye,” has already begun with shooting set to begin in late 2019.

The 2014 hit “Miss Granny” will also be remade with Tyler Perry Studios and MGM into the U.S. version titled “Ms. Granny.”