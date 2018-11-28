ⓒ facebook.com/nhmedia.global

Lim Chang Jung first debuted as an actor in 1990 before releasing his first album in 1995. He has since been successful as both an actor and a singer, becoming known as one of the first multi-entertainers. He once announced his retirement from the music industry in 2003, following the release of his 10th studio album. But to the relief of his fans, made a comeback in 2009 and has released numerous hit ballads since as well.