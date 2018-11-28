Radio Romance (11) 알고 계시죠?

Expression of the Week

Lee Kang：지수호씨 어릴 때부터 매니저를 하셨다고 들었는데,

I heard you were Ji Soo-ho’s manager since he was young.

언제부터 하신 겁니까? 2006년 전부터?

When did you start? Was it before 2006?

Kim Jun-woo：그건 왜 물어보시죠?

Why do you ask?

Lee Kang：아니 뭐 . 지수호씨 관련해 가지고 확인할 것도 있고.

Well… I just have some things to confirm about Ji Soo-ho.

Kim Jun-woo：그것보다... 수호가 이번에 드라마 들어가는 건 알고 계시죠?

By the way… you know Soo-ho is starting a new drama, right?

Lee Kang：지수호씨한테 직접 들은 건 없습니다만?

I haven’t heard anything from him yet.









알고 계시죠? (you know)





알다 – to know (of/about sth)

알고 있다 – to (already) know





Casual – 알고 있지?

Semi-polite – 알고 있죠?

Polite – 알고 계시죠?





>>[알고 계시죠] is a polite question form of the verb [알고있다] which means “to (already) know or to (already) be aware of something”





>>The expression [알고 계시죠] is often used not only as a question to ask someone if they know something, but also as a hint or a reminder of what they presume the hearer already knows.



