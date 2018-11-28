Radio Romance (11) 알고 계시죠?

Moon Embarks on 3-Nation Tour for G20, Summits
2018-11-28
#Drama Lines l 2018-12-03
Expression of the Week
Lee Kang：지수호씨 어릴 때부터 매니저를 하셨다고 들었는데,
I heard you were Ji Soo-ho’s manager since he was young.
언제부터 하신 겁니까? 2006년 전부터?
When did you start? Was it before 2006?
Kim Jun-woo：그건 왜 물어보시죠?
Why do you ask?
Lee Kang：아니 뭐 . 지수호씨 관련해 가지고 확인할 것도 있고.
Well… I just have some things to confirm about Ji Soo-ho.
Kim Jun-woo：그것보다... 수호가 이번에 드라마 들어가는 건 알고 계시죠?
By the way… you know Soo-ho is starting a new drama, right?
Lee Kang：지수호씨한테 직접 들은 건 없습니다만?
I haven’t heard anything from him yet.
알고 계시죠? (you know)
알다 – to know (of/about sth)
알고 있다 – to (already) know
Casual – 알고 있지?
Semi-polite – 알고 있죠?
Polite – 알고 계시죠?
>>[알고 계시죠] is a polite question form of the verb [알고있다] which means “to (already) know or to (already) be aware of something”
>>The expression [알고 계시죠] is often used not only as a question to ask someone if they know something, but also as a hint or a reminder of what they presume the hearer already knows.
2018-11-28
2018-08-14
2018-08-15