The popular KBS Documentary "Just Dance" has transformed into a new drama series!





Girls who are attending a vocational high school in the declining shipbuilding city of Geoje who are dancing in the declining shipbuilding city of Geoje





The girls who each have their own goals and concerns meet during Dance Sports Class.

Following their teacher Lee Kyu-ho's (played by actor Kim Kab-soo) instructions,

the girls become interested in dancing and practice hard, finding out more about each other in the process.





"Just Dance" is about the growing pains of teens who learn about happiness that comes from doing something they enjoy through dance sports

How will the girls grow?









Instructor, Lee Kyu-ho (played by Kim Kab-soo)

Kim Si-eun (played by Park Se-wan)

Kwon Seung-chan (played by Jang Dong-yoon)

Park Hye-jin (played by Lee Joo-young)









"Our grades may be at the bottom, but we want to be good at dance sports!"





Premiers December 3, Monday at 10 p.m. / Airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. (8 episodes)



