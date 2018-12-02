Psy Concert All Night Stand 2018





Date: December 21-23

Venue: Olympic Park KSPO Dome





World Star Psy will be holding his signature “All Night Stand” concerts from Dec. 21 to 23 at the KSPO Dome at Olympic Park in Seoul. Psy is planning on “heating things up” this winter through the popular concert series which began in 2003. He has asked audiences to wear mid-summer clothing for the concerts despite the cold weather, promising that with him it’ll be summer. The concerts begin at 11:42 p.m. with the main performance usually running late into the night.