Winner’s music video records 100 million views





A music video for the group WINNER has recorded 100 million YouTube views.

The music video for “Really Really” recorded the feat, which is the first for the group since their debut in 2014. The music video for “Really Really” which is from the group’s EP “Fate Number For,” was released in April last year and surpassed the YouTube milestone around midnight on Dec. 5.

The group plans to release new songs at the end of this month.