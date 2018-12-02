BTS documentary draws 1.96 million viewers





A documentary of the group BTS has drawn an accumulated 1.96 million viewers around the globe.

The documentary titled “Burn the Stage” features intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the band’s 2017 concert tour. The tour took the group to 19 cities around the world and the documentary was released on Nov. 14 in some 40 countries.

Locally, the film drew 310,000 viewers at theaters in the first three weeks of release, the largest number for any musical documentary.