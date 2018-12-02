2018 Kim Yeon-woo Christmas Concert “Oh My God Yeon-woo”





Date: December 22-24

Venue: Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace

Ticket prices: 99,000 ~ 143,000 won





One of Korea’s most celebrated vocalists, Kim Yeon-woo, will be holding his Christmas Concert from December 22 – 24 at Kyunghee University’s Grand Peace Palace. Kim is a living legend in Korea’s live concert scene who has been selling out all of his shows for the past nine years. The upcoming concert will be Kim’s 10th annual Christmas Concert and he is said to be making all-out efforts to make it a spectacular show for his fans and audience.