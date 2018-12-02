Menu Content

Kim Jae-joong to hold event for fans in celebration of birthday

#K-POP News l 2018-12-09

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

K-pop trio JYJ’s Kim Jae-joong will be holding events with South Korean and Japanese fans to celebrate his birthday next month.

The event, titles J-Party, will take place on Jan. 20 in Seoul and Jan. 28 in Japan. Kim’s birthday falls on Jan. 26.

JYJ and Kim have a solid fan base in Japan and the singer has released solo albums and made appearances on popular TV shows. In October, Kim released his 2nd Japanese single, “Defiance.”

