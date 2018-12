ⓒ YONHAP News

Minzy, a former member of the girl group 2NE1, has released her first English single titled “All of You Say.”

The new single was released in the United States ahead of its Korea release on Dec. 3.

The song is a mixture of reggae, K-pop and hip-hop and has been released ahead of Minzy’s “Dance Break Tour,” which kicks off in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Dec. 14.