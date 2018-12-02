Radio Romance (12) 싫지 않아요

S. Korean Train Runs in N. Korea for Re-connection Survey
#Drama Lines l 2018-12-10
Expression of the Week
Ji Soo-ho：그래서 너 나 싫어?
So, you don’t like me?
Song Geu-rim : 아니... 뭐 싫다기 보다...
No… not that I don’t like you…
Ji Soo-ho：그럼 좋아?
Then do you like me?
Song Geu-rim：뭐... 좋다기 보다...
Well, not that I like you but…
Ji Soo-ho：좋다는거야. 싫다는 거야.
So, do you like me or not?
Song Geu-rim：싫지 않아요.
I don’t not like you.
싫지 않아요 (I don’t not like you)
싫지 않다
Casual – 싫지 않아.
Semi-polite – 싫지 않아요.
>> In the dialogue, Ji Soo-ho is asking Song Geu-rim if she likes him. Her answer [싫진 않아요] which literally means “I don’t NOT like you” and can be taken as a somewhat passive answer that she does like him.
>>a similar expression is [좋지도 싫지도 않다] which means “I neither like nor dislike.” The expression is used to describe lukewarm or indifferent feelings towards someone or something.
