Radio Romance (12) 싫지 않아요

Expression of the Week

Ji Soo-ho：그래서 너 나 싫어?

So, you don’t like me?

Song Geu-rim : 아니... 뭐 싫다기 보다...

No… not that I don’t like you…

Ji Soo-ho：그럼 좋아?

Then do you like me?

Song Geu-rim：뭐... 좋다기 보다...

Well, not that I like you but…

Ji Soo-ho：좋다는거야. 싫다는 거야.

So, do you like me or not?

Song Geu-rim：싫지 않아요.

I don’t not like you.









싫지 않아요 (I don’t not like you)





싫지 않다

Casual – 싫지 않아.

Semi-polite – 싫지 않아요.





>> In the dialogue, Ji Soo-ho is asking Song Geu-rim if she likes him. Her answer [싫진 않아요] which literally means “I don’t NOT like you” and can be taken as a somewhat passive answer that she does like him.





>>a similar expression is [좋지도 싫지도 않다] which means “I neither like nor dislike.” The expression is used to describe lukewarm or indifferent feelings towards someone or something.



