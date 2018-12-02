



Buzz started out as an indie band in 2000, and had their mainstream debut in 2003 as a 5-piece rock band. Their 2005 album [Buzz Effect] was a huge hit, and their songs became noraebang (karaoke) staples for many Korean men. They’re often seen as the first idol-type rock band in Korea. Buzz temporarily disbanded in 2007 and had some member changes, but eventually made a comeback with the original 5 members in 2014, and have been continuously active since.