Onew, the lead vocalist for the K-pop boy group SHINee, has enlisted to fulfill his mandatory military service.

Onew joined the armed forces on Monday, becoming the first member of the group to enlist. Due to his hiatus from the K-pop industry, SHINee may have to reshape itself as a three-member act.

Before enlisting, Onew released his first solo album “Voice,” last week.