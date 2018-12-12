Google Korea Probed by Tax Agency

ⓒYONHAP News

National Tax Service inspectors secured account books and electronic data from the Seoul headquarters of Google Korea on Wednesday.





Although reasons for the probe are still unclear, some observers say the inspectors are likely looking into allegations involving high-earning YouTubers failing to pay the correct amount of tax.





Another theory is that authorities are looking into allegations that Google Korea could be involved in offshore tax evasion. The probe comes amid controversy that Google Korea has been paying too little taxes.





Separately, Google Korea is facing another probe by the Fair Trade Commission on allegations it abused its dominant position in the market in dealings with a South Korean game company.