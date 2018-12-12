4th series of Produce 101 to be launched next year

S. Korea’s Jobless Rate Hits 9-Year High, Job Growth Improves in Nov.
2018-12-12
#K-POP News l 2018-12-16
The 4th edition of the cable talent search and audition program, “Produce 101,” will be airing next year.
Titled “Produce X 101,” the program will be for male contestants and will feature wannabe K-pop stars from around the world.
Males born before March 2005 can apply for the program which will search for new talents regardless of nationality.
Wanna One, a project boy group comprised of 11 winners from the 2nd series of “Produce 101” has been a global hit, sweeping various music charts in 2017.
2018-12-12
2018-12-14
2018-12-13