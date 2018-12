ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

The music video for “Fake Love,” a hit by the K-pop boy band BTS has surpassed 400 millioon views on YouTube.

The song was the main track of the BTS album “Love Yourself: Tear,” and music video was released in May.

The MV achieved the 400 million view milestone over the weekend, becoming the group’s 4th music video to surpass the threshold.