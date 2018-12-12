Radio Romance (13) 그러니까요

S. Korea’s Jobless Rate Hits 9-Year High, Job Growth Improves in Nov.
#Drama Lines l 2018-12-17
Expression of the Week
Ji Soo-ho：제가 마음을 여는 것도 중요하지만,
저 같은 사람을 디제이로 데리고 왔을 때
어떻게 판을 깔아야 하는지
우리 피디님께서도 더 큰 맘을 열고 한번
생각해 보시는 게 어떨까... 싶네요.
It’s important for me to open up,
but I think as a producer you should open up your heart
and think about what you need to do
when bringing a person like me to host a radio show.
Lee Kang: 틀린 말은 아니네요.
What you’re saying isn’t wrong.
Ji Soo-ho：그러니까요.
That’s right.
그러니까요 (That’s right)
그러니까 -
Casual – 그러니까
Semi-polite – 그러니까요
>>[그러니까] as an exclamative, is used when the speaker agrees with what someone else just said usually meaning “That’s what I’m saying” or “That’s what I mean.”
>>You may also hear [그니까] or [그니까요] in casual conversations which is the shortened and more vernacular form of the expression.
>> In the dialogue, Ji Soo-ho is expressing his agreement with what Lee Kang said previously, “틀린 말은 아니네요,” which was also an expression of agreement in a roundabout way.
