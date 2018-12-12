Radio Romance (13) 그러니까요

Expression of the Week

Ji Soo-ho：제가 마음을 여는 것도 중요하지만,

저 같은 사람을 디제이로 데리고 왔을 때

어떻게 판을 깔아야 하는지

우리 피디님께서도 더 큰 맘을 열고 한번

생각해 보시는 게 어떨까... 싶네요.

It’s important for me to open up,

but I think as a producer you should open up your heart

and think about what you need to do

when bringing a person like me to host a radio show.

Lee Kang: 틀린 말은 아니네요.

What you’re saying isn’t wrong.

Ji Soo-ho：그러니까요.

That’s right.









그러니까요 (That’s right)





그러니까 -





Casual – 그러니까

Semi-polite – 그러니까요





>>[그러니까] as an exclamative, is used when the speaker agrees with what someone else just said usually meaning “That’s what I’m saying” or “That’s what I mean.”





>>You may also hear [그니까] or [그니까요] in casual conversations which is the shortened and more vernacular form of the expression.





>> In the dialogue, Ji Soo-ho is expressing his agreement with what Lee Kang said previously, “틀린 말은 아니네요,” which was also an expression of agreement in a roundabout way.



