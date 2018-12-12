2018 Lee Moon-se “The Best” in Seoul

Date: December 29-31

Venue: Olympic Park Gymnastics Arena

One of Korea’s most celebrated balladeers, Lee Moon-se, will be wrapping up his nationwide “The Best” tour with concerts in Seoul. Lee Moon-se’s 2018 “The Best” In Seoul will be held from Dec. 29-31 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena at Olympic Park. The singer, best known for melodic ballads such as “Red Sunset Glow,” and “When Love Passes By,” will be singing his greatest hits during the concerts.