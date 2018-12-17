Winter nights





There is a painting by the renowned artist named Ahn Jung-sik안중식 from the late Joseon period titled “Seongjaesugando성재수간도,” which translates to “the sound from between the trees.” The painting shows a man pacing around the yard late at night. The room is still lit, so he may have come out for some fresh air, but his eyes seem to be fixed on the tightly closed the gate. Is he waiting for a visitor this late at night? The man’s sleeves seem to flap gently at the passing night breeze, lending a forlorn atmosphere to the whole painting.





Gayageum virtuoso and composer Hwang Byung-ki happened to see a replica of this painting in a KBS recording studio one day and he was inspired to write a gayageum piece, which he named “The Sound of Night.” We are going to hear the first two movements respectively titled “Mysteriously” and “Merrily.” Here are Hwang Byung-ki playing the gayageum and Kim Jeong-soo the janggu.

Music 1: First and second movements of “The Sound of Night”/ Gayageum by Hwang Byung-ki, janggu by Kim Jeong-soo





“Seongjaesugando” is said to be about a Chinese scholar and artist named Ouyang Xiu. While reading a book late one night, he heard small rustles of breezes which turned into the sound of roaring waves and finally into the rumbles of an army marching forward. Upon hearing such a loud noise, he told a servant to see what was going on outside. The servant reported that the stars and the moon were shining brightly and the Milky Way hung in the sky and that, although there was no one around, the sound was coming from between the trees. Ouyang Xiu called that sound, the sound that only he can hear, as the sound of changing seasons.

But to some, such sound could be perceived as the footsteps of a loved one. There is a sijo or a Korean traditional poem about mistaking a shadow outside the window for the silhouette of a loved one. When the subject of the poem ran out to greet his lover, he found out that the shadow was actually a phoenix preening its feathers under the moonlight. It’s not likely that the poem’s protagonist really spotted a phoenix. It must have been his way of justifying his mistake.





The sijo ends with the scholar finding it fortunate that his embarrassing action happened in the middle of the night when no one was around to witness it. Let’s now listen to a song inspired by this poem. This song for male singers is titled “Eonlak언락” sung by Lee Dong-gyu.

Music 2: “Eonlak”/ Sung by Lee Dong-gyu





It is said that time passes at the same pace for everyone, but we realize that that may not be true at all times. There is even a saying that goes, “time flies when you’re having fun.” It seems that happy moments go by really quickly, while time crawls by when you’re waiting for something or experiencing a hardship. All you can do at such times is endure each minute and hope that these difficulties would soon pass. After some time, you suddenly realize that years have gone by and so have the hardships that had tormented you.





Around this time of the year, when people are about to welcome in a new year, we may be filled with regret of the moments that passed by than have high hopes for what’s to come. But feeling regret for the past could also motivate you to have high anticipations for the future, for you don’t want to repeat the same remorseful mistakes and do better in the future.





This Saturday, December 22nd, is dongji동지 or winter solstice, the day with the longest night of the year. The dongji night may be long and cold, but after this winter comes a balmy spring. So bear in mind that a new, hopeful beginning is only a few months away and comfort yourself with the following song. It’s “The Dongji Month” sung by Lee Jun-ah.

Music 3: “The Dongji Month”/ Sung by Lee Jun-ah