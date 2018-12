ⓒ YONHAP News

The group BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” has become the most viewed music video of 2018 on YouTube.

YouTube revealed the list for this year’s top 10 most-viewed K-pop music videos where “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” came in first. The list also includes BTS and TWICE.

BLACKPINK’s “As if it’s your last” also came in first place on the same list last year.