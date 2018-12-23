Stephen Biegun Visits Korea

ⓒKBS News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arriving in Seoul on Wednesday.





During a four-day visit to South Korea, Biegun visited the truce village of Panmunjeom and held talks with senior government officials including Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and Seoul’s top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon.





During talks with Lee on Friday, the two sides agreed that sanctions on North Korea would be temporarily exempted for a groundbreaking ceremony for the two Koreas’ joint railway and road project, launching next Wednesday.





During the trip, Biegun also told reporters that he will review the possibility of some Americans’ visiting the North to facilitate humanitarian assistance for the country and ensure it will be executed according to international standards.





Biegun also said that the U.S. wants to have next-stage discussions with its North Korean partners, particularly on details of a second North Korea-U.S. summit. He stressed the U.S. will work with the North to produce credible and agreeable results.