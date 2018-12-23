So Ji-sub to meet fans in various Asian cities next year





Actor So Ji-sub will hold fan meet-and-greets in various Asian cities in February next year.

The actor, well known for lead roles in K-dramas such as “Oh My Venus” (2017), will tour seven Asian cities as part of the tour titled “Hello.” So recently finished “My Secret Terrius.”

As part of the tour, So will make stops in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Philippines beginning on Feb. 10.