Beautiful Mind (1) 가고 싶습니다

Expression of the Week

Shin Dong-jae : 신중한거야? 응큼한거야? 아니, 저렇게 잘 자란 아들을 왜 그동안 꽁꽁 감춰둔거야, 그래?

이야~ 의대생? 어느 학교? 예과 아니면 본과?

Were you being cautious or sneaky? Why did you hide your well-grown son all this time?

Wow, are you a med school student? Which school? Premed or regular course?

Lee Young-oh : 가고 싶습니다. 아버지께서 허락만 해 주신다면요.

I would like to go. If my father allows me to go.









가고 싶습니다 (I would like to go)





가다 – to go; enter; join

싶다 – an auxiliary adjective that is used to indicate that the speaker has an intention or desire to do what the preceding statement describes





Casual – 가고 싶어

Semi-polite – 가고 싶어요

Polite – 가고 싶습니다





>>”가고 싶습니다” is a polite expression that combines the verbs “가다” which means “to go” and “~싶다” which means “to want”. The expression means “I would like to go.”





>>In the dialogue, “가다” is used to mean “to enter” and Young-oh is saying he would like “to go to medical school.”



