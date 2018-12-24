BEN Concert “Bello”

Potential Impact of Recent U.S. Rate Hike
Date: January 11-12, 2019
Venue: Blue Square iMarket Hall
Singer Ben will be holding a solo concert titled “Bello” from January 11-12, 2019 at Blue Square iMarket Hall. The singer recently released a new mini album titled “180°” which topped various local charts upon its release. The new album was released on Dec. 7 and the singer will be performing songs from the album as well as other hits in return for all the support and love she has received from fans and audiences.
