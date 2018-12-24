



Confucian scholars in generations past had, generally speaking, two major objectives in life. One was to make a name for themselves by becoming a high-ranking government official and carrying out their job in a wise, efficient way. The other was to live in nature in peace and quiet. These two objectives, of course, could not be achieved at the same time, and neither one was easy to achieve. In most cases, therefore, they wrote songs about living in nature while residing within civilization. One such song was “Eobusa 어부사” or “Song of a Fisherman.” Its lyrics describe the life of an old fisherman, who lives by a river. The old man says it’s better to live near the water than in the mountain, and that he is proud of his job. Here’s “Eobusa” sung by Kim Yong-wu.

Music 1: Eobusa/ Sung by Kim Yong-wu





Living in nature could be living in a simple rural village or deep in the mountains, but Confucian scholars of the old preferred becoming fishermen living near water. This preference may be attributed to the story of a Chinese poet and minister named Qu Yuan who lived in the State of Chun during the Warring States period of ancient China. He was banished to southern China after his rivals conspired against him. When he went out to the river nearby his new residence, he happened to meet an old fisherman and the conversation they had became the basis for his piece “Eobusa.”





The fisherman asked Qu Yuan why such a revered man was wandering around this part of the country, Qu Yuan said that he was banished for wanting to remain transparent and upright when all the world was murky and chaotic, for wanting to remain awake when everyone else was drunk.

The fisherman chided him for failing to adapt and trying to remain noble-minded. He then sang a song that went, “If the river water is clear, I will wash my hat strings. If the river water is murky, I will wash my feet,” and left Qu Yuan where he stood.





Of course, most can’t just pick up and leave the environment they are in. All they can do is make the best with what they are given. It’s actually an immense blessing to be able to just drop everything you’re doing because you don’t like the way the world is going and live somewhere else, far away from other people. So, what the fisherman is saying is that living in this world is a big deal, a lot more difficult than escaping to a secluded place in nature. Happiness depends not on where you live, but on your attitude toward life. Now we’re going to listen to “New Gwansanyungma” sung by Kim Na-ri.

Music 2: New Gwansanyungma/ Sung by Kim Na-ri





“Gwansanyungma” is a poem written by the late Joseon-era poet Shin Gwang-su. It describes how Chinese poet Du Fu mourned the destruction of his country while atop the Yueyang Tower on the shore of Lake Dongting. When Shin’s poem was published, gisaeng or female entertainers in the city of Pyongyang were said to have enjoyed singing it to their patrons. The sad lyrics went well with the forlorn tunes typical of the songs from the region. Today, it is still one of the favorite traditional songs from Korea’s northwest. The beginning lyrics to the piece are translated as follows:





The autumn river is lonely and quiet, and the fish are cold.

A man stands against the west wind at Jungseonnu Pavilion

And he hears the sound of a flute at twilight surrounded by plum blossoms.

He takes a staff made of a peach tree and a bamboo tree

And chases a white dog for the rest of his life.





The year 2018 is almost at an end. On New Year’s Eve, people in the old days would wear masks and dance to chase away the evil spirits and dark thoughts from their hearts. Singing, dancing, and laughing would ward off sadness and loneliness and fill up people’s hearts with expectations for a new year. Let’s wrap up year 2018 and hope for an even better 2019 by listening to “Binari” sung by Lee Gwang-su.

Music 3: Binari/ Sung by Lee Gwang-su